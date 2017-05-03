Springfield cookie expert out to take the cake

Sweet Themes Owner, Karenza Hill, to take part in the International Cake Show Australia event.

Sweet Themes cookie decorating demonstration : Sweet Themes Owner, Karenza Hill, demonstrates how to decorate a cookie from her daisy cookie cutter mould.

Australia's largest producer of stainless steel cookie cutters, Sweet Themes has been selected to deliver a cookie decorating demonstration as part of the 2017 International Cake Show Australia over the Mother's Day weekend.

Springfield's Sweet Themes' cookie cutter range.

Sweet Themes Owner, Karenza Hill said she was excited about the event and looked forward to showing people her designs.

"I will be part of the Lollipop Cake Supplies stand which is a client of mine and I will be doing a display on how to decorate cookies," Mrs Hill said.

"I've always loved art and kid's parties, so being able to do something like this is something I really enjoy.

"My favourite part of what I do is coming up with the new designs, so the unicorn that I've made is very popular and I have also just extended a full new Australian range which will be available soon."

Some of Sweet Themes' new Australia range cookie cutters. Myjanne Jensen

Sweet Themes specialises in the wholesale of cookie, cupcake and chocolate products, with 360 different stainless steel moulds currently available.

The Springfield business is also a big supporter of various charities and has several exciting new projects in the pipeline.

"We're a community sponsor for Cancer Council Queensland, so every sale from my awareness ribbon raises money for them," Mrs Hill said.

One of the Sweet Themes' cookie cutter packs.

"We're also a community sponsor for the RSPCA and so whenever our stores buy our products they go out with a little sticker to say thank you and to let them know all money raised is going towards the RSPCA.

"Our next big event will be the RSPCA Million Paws walk which will include some of our chocolate moulds."

Sweet Themes will give two demonstrations during the 2017 International Cake Show Australia.