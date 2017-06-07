Springfield woman takes out Nurse of the Year

Kind-hearted, friendly and pleasant are just some of the words used to describe Springfield Lakes resident and QEII Hospital's Nurse of the Year, Genelle Tilker.

A nurse of 14 years, Mrs Tilker has worked at the QEII Hospital for over four years and was recently recognised for her compassionate work treating patients with dementia and other medical illnesses.

Completely humble, Mrs Tilker said she was shocked to have won the award but grateful all the same.

"I feel very honoured to have received this award, but I must admit I was very surprised when I heard I had won," she said.

"They had a presentation with other nurses for International Nurses Day last month who also received awards and along with our award we were given chocolates, a gift card and a Florence Nightingale mug.

"My name will be engraved onto a plaque that will stay at the hospital and where names of all the winners over the years will go."

Redland Bay born and bred, Mrs Tilker's career started out at Redlands Hospital where she completed her graduate program, before moving to the PA hospital where she worked for nine years.

During this time Mrs Wilker said she developed her love for medical nursing and in particular dealing with patients suffering from cognitive impairment as she found it challenging yet rewarding.

"I really enjoy medical nursing because its busy, yet a different kind of busy to surgical nursing," Mrs Tilker said.

"I also enjoy it because there are so many different people who come in with different medical cases, so to be able to work out the proper management for them is very exciting.

"There are 100 types of dementia and I really enjoy looking after dementia patients and in particular the elderly because you see them when they first come in and they need a lot of help and then after a couple of days they are doing much better.

"I like the challenge of investigating and finding out what it is my patient is suffering from and then achieving an outcome for them."

Outside of nursing Mrs Tilker said she liked to enjoy the simple things in life and that Springfield offered that for her and her husband.

"In my downtime I love to play the piano or go get coffee with my husband or go to the movies or do some shopping, that type of thing," she said.

"Springfield Lakes is great because there are lots of new developments happening all the time and there's the beautiful lagoon, Robelle Domain Parklands and lots of different beautiful areas for people to go.

"I've been living here for about a year and a half and prior to that I came from the Redlands where I've lived my whole life, so while I love the Bay, it's nice to be in a new environment and we really like it here."