Springfield families unite to keep football club kicking on

Players from the Springfield United Football Club’s under-7 Power and Strikers teams enjoy training for the season resuming on Saturday. Picture: Gary Reid

Players from the Springfield United Football Club’s under-7 Power and Strikers teams enjoy training for the season resuming on Saturday. Picture: Gary Reid

DURING a time when some regional clubs have lost players, the community-minded Springfield United FC is bucking the trend.

Springfield United has 27 junior sides and 53 from the club overall preparing for the resumption of Football Brisbane competition matches on Saturday.

Club treasurer Mark Gill was pleased to see so many families in the area sticking with the football organisation as COVID-19 restrictions ease and sport returns.

"We haven't had too many drop out,'' said Gill, in his fourth year on the board.

"I think everyone just seems to be keen again to get going and play some football, which is great.

"The passion hasn't seemed to drop off with the time away so we're pretty happy.''

BATTLING ON: Colleges United working hard to restore future teams

CHANGING TIMES: Ipswich City Bulls modify training to keep going

GROWING CLUB: Springfield United building for future

Springfield United Football Club training with under-7 Power and Strikers teams. Picture: Gary Reid

Under the revised format, juniors will play in 12 or 14 round competitions up to the end of October.

Gill said being able to use the recently-opened $67m Springfield Central Sports Complex was a boost for the growing club, which has been based at Woodcrest College for a number of years.

Springfield teams are able to train on the multi-purpose fields and access club rooms and other modern facilities at the 22.5 hectare precinct opened last year.

"It's fantastic, all the facilities there,'' he said.

"That has really helped us.''

Springfield United Football Club junior training. Picture: Gary Reid

The club official said Springfield United was happy to fulfil a family role with higher level clubs like Lions, Ipswich Knights and Western Pride either side of their core region.

"It's just development,'' said English-bred Gill, who grew up on football.

"We're more of a community club so we have off-ramps to everybody.''

He said having a solid junior base suited a lot of families moving into the region.

Major growth areas like Spring Mountain have strengthened the traditional Springfield and Brookwater corridors attracting new players.

The club caters for teams from under-6, all involved in Football Brisbane competitions.

Springfield United Football Club training with under-7 Power and Strikers teams. Picture: Gary Reid

Among the Springfield United junior structure are under-17 Power and Strikers teams.

Regional junior sport photographer Gary Reid captured the kids enjoying their training at Springfield Central Sports Complex as they prepare for Saturday's matches.

Springfield senior sides are also getting ready to return to Football Brisbane competition fixtures later this month.

That includes the club's Capital League 3 side which narrowly missed promotion last season.

The Springfield United men open their revised season away against Bethania Rams on July 25.