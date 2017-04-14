27°
Springfield developments vie for property awards

Myjanne Jensen
| 14th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Mater Private Hospital Springfield, Augustine Heights and Springfield Lakes all finalists of the 2017 Property Council of Australia/Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards Finalists.

THREE Greater Springfield sites have been named as finalists in the 2017 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield, Springfield Lakes and Augustine Heights are in the running to take out Best Individual Room Control (Project Innovation), Best Master Planned Community and Best Residential Development. 

(L/R) Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, The Honourable Jackie Trad, Deputy Premier, Greater Springfield Founder, Maha Sinnathamby, Springfield Land Corporation Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless and General Manager for Lendlease Communities in Queensland, Guy Gibson.
Property Council Queensland Executive Director, Chris Mountford said in February the calibre of finalists from Queensland were a reflection of the group's long-standing commitment to high-quality, innovative developments that deliver jobs, prosperity and strong communities.

"Queensland has built a solid reputation for excellence in master-planned communities and Fitzgibbon Chase, Springfield Lakes and North Lakes each underscore the innovative approaches that can enhance the natural environment while enriching the lives of residents,” Mr Mountford said.

"This year we've got everything from affordable housing to high-end offices, world-leading healthcare and research facilities and large-scale master-planned communities that will be home to thousands of Queensland families.”

Mater Private Hospital Springfield director Justin Greenwell.
Mater Private Hospital Springfield Director, Justin Greenwall said it was an honour to be a finalist in the Best Individual Room Control (Project Innovation) award and that an ongoing focus on patient health and community were the hospital's main goal.

"Patient and community wellness was a key focus in the design of the hospital and continues to be a priority in the care we offer our community,” Mr Greenwall said.

"Our integrated room control allows our patients to control the temperature, blinds and lighting of their room.

"Research shows that the more a patient feels in control, the more positive their health outcomes and with patient care at the heart of everything we do at Mater, our patient's health outcomes are a key priority.”

All national development finalists are in the running for the industry's most coveted prize, the Rider Levett Bucknall Australian Development of the Year award.

National award winners will be announced at the 2017 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, to be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney on Friday, May 5.

For a full list of finalists please visit www.propertycouncilawards.com

