Springfield developer’s plans for Brookwater

THE master developers of Springfield, Springfield City Group, have put the call out for a joint venture partnership to deliver a flagship project within the Brookwater Golf Course and residential estate.

The opportunity is available via expressions of interest and is managed by Ray White Special Projects QLD Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams.

“This is an incredible chance to partner with one of Australia’s most successful development groups to deliver a flagship project,” Mr Creevey said.

With approximately 3.7248ha land area, the elevated site has around 430m of direct frontage to the ninth and 19th holes of one of the state’s best championship golf courses.

“It offers a range of development possibilities including townhouses, terraces, apartments, hotel or resort – all subject to council approval,” he said.

“Current market conditions for the sale of ‘infill’ assets of this nature, for quality development sites with high amenity are favourable, and this site will generate substantial interest.

“Brookwater has collaborated with leading design organisations to shape a living environment where home design, stunning landscape architecture and amenities come together to create spaces where people feel at home and part of a master design for luxurious living.

“This is one of South East Queensland’s most coveted blue-chip addresses supported by outstanding health, recreation, education, shopping and transport facilities associated with Springfield City.”

Expressions of interest close on Thursday 01 October 2020 at 4pm (AEST).