Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial IPS
Supplied Editorial IPS
News

Springfield developer’s plans for Brookwater

Paige Ashby
18th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE master developers of Springfield, Springfield City Group, have put the call out for a joint venture partnership to deliver a flagship project within the Brookwater Golf Course and residential estate.

The opportunity is available via expressions of interest and is managed by Ray White Special Projects QLD Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams.

“This is an incredible chance to partner with one of Australia’s most successful development groups to deliver a flagship project,” Mr Creevey said.

With approximately 3.7248ha land area, the elevated site has around 430m of direct frontage to the ninth and 19th holes of one of the state’s best championship golf courses.

“It offers a range of development possibilities including townhouses, terraces, apartments, hotel or resort – all subject to council approval,” he said.

“Current market conditions for the sale of ‘infill’ assets of this nature, for quality development sites with high amenity are favourable, and this site will generate substantial interest.

“Brookwater has collaborated with leading design organisations to shape a living environment where home design, stunning landscape architecture and amenities come together to create spaces where people feel at home and part of a master design for luxurious living.

“This is one of South East Queensland’s most coveted blue-chip addresses supported by outstanding health, recreation, education, shopping and transport facilities associated with Springfield City.”

Expressions of interest close on Thursday 01 October 2020 at 4pm (AEST).

brookwater golf course ray white real estate springfield springfield city group
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor

        ‘Knock out’ effort lifts Ipswich martial artist to new level

        Premium Content ‘Knock out’ effort lifts Ipswich martial artist to new level

        Sport After being crunched in a Mixed Martial Arts bout, he decided to pursue boxing to...