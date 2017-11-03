Business

Developer becomes our newest billionaire

Maha Sinnathamby is Queensland’s newest billionaire. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen
Maha Sinnathamby is Queensland’s newest billionaire. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen
by Daryl Passmore

VISIONARY Queensland developer Maha Sinnathamby has joined the ranks of Australia's billionaires.

The 77-year-old, who is creating a city-within-a-city at Greater Springfield in Ipswich, is number 43 on Forbes magazine's list of the country's 50 richest people, revealed yesterday.

The engineer-turned-entrepreneur, who was born into poverty in a Malaysian village, is now worth an estimated $1.16 billion.

His Springfield Land Corporation is transforming 2860ha of scrub he bought for under $8 million 25 years ago into a masterplanned community which is already home to 34,000 residents and heading for more than 100,000.

Maha Sinnathamby is the brains behind the fast-growing Springfield estate, Australia’s largest planned community. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen
Maha Sinnathamby is the brains behind the fast-growing Springfield estate, Australia’s largest planned community. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Flight Centre co-founder and managing director Graham "Skroo" Turner is knocking on the door of the billionaires' club - his $998 million placing him number 46 on the list.

Technology entrepreneurs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, both 37, are the youngest inclusions.

The pair, who co-founded software company Atlassian, are ranked jointly at number 10 with a combined fortune of $4.4 billion.

The list is headed by mining baroness Gina Rinehart with $21.5 billion. Her wealth almost doubled from last year, rising $10.5 billion thanks to a recovery in iron ore prices.

Australia's biggest apartment builder, Meriton Group's Harry Triguboff, is number two with an estimated $12.8 billion wealth.

Flight Centre founder Graham “Skroo” Turner’s $998 million puts him in reach of the billionaires. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Flight Centre founder Graham “Skroo” Turner’s $998 million puts him in reach of the billionaires. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Two other Queensland-based business leaders make the list.

Property developer Bob Ell, 72, of Leda Group fame, who lives on the Gold Coast, is number 28 with $1.8 billion.

And John Van Lieshout, a Dutch immigrant who arrived in Brisbane as a 14-year-old unable to speak English and went on to build the Super A-Mart furniture chain, is ranked number 35.

His fortune is put at $1.6 ­billion.

The minimum needed to make this year's top 50 was $US700 million ($907 million), up from $US500 million ($648 million) last year.

Related Items

Topics:  billionaire developer editors picks forbes rich list springfield

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

JOBS BOOM: Labor to splash $200m for regional jobs

JOBS BOOM: Labor to splash $200m for regional jobs

THE Queensland Premier wants the election to be fought on one battleground – jobs.

HEADS UP! Air Force to deliver 200 skydivers in massive jump

The Air Force C-17A will conduct four passes over the drop zone at 13,000 feet.

It will conduct four passes over the drop zone at 13,000 feet

Hospital celebrates ruby anniversary, nurses recall opening

CARING: Boonah Hospital nurses seated on the hospital wood heap, circa 1924.

Looking back on 40 years

'The voices of regional doctors are not being heard': AMAQ

The AMAQ says rural areas tend to be medically underserviced and one doctor towns are common.

Doctors are demanding a focus on chronic understaffing in the bush.

Local Partners