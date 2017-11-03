Developer becomes our newest billionaire

VISIONARY Queensland developer Maha Sinnathamby has joined the ranks of Australia's billionaires.

The 77-year-old, who is creating a city-within-a-city at Greater Springfield in Ipswich, is number 43 on Forbes magazine's list of the country's 50 richest people, revealed yesterday.

The engineer-turned-entrepreneur, who was born into poverty in a Malaysian village, is now worth an estimated $1.16 billion.

His Springfield Land Corporation is transforming 2860ha of scrub he bought for under $8 million 25 years ago into a masterplanned community which is already home to 34,000 residents and heading for more than 100,000.

Maha Sinnathamby is the brains behind the fast-growing Springfield estate, Australia’s largest planned community. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Flight Centre co-founder and managing director Graham "Skroo" Turner is knocking on the door of the billionaires' club - his $998 million placing him number 46 on the list.

Technology entrepreneurs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, both 37, are the youngest inclusions.

The pair, who co-founded software company Atlassian, are ranked jointly at number 10 with a combined fortune of $4.4 billion.

The list is headed by mining baroness Gina Rinehart with $21.5 billion. Her wealth almost doubled from last year, rising $10.5 billion thanks to a recovery in iron ore prices.

Australia's biggest apartment builder, Meriton Group's Harry Triguboff, is number two with an estimated $12.8 billion wealth.

Flight Centre founder Graham “Skroo” Turner’s $998 million puts him in reach of the billionaires. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Two other Queensland-based business leaders make the list.

Property developer Bob Ell, 72, of Leda Group fame, who lives on the Gold Coast, is number 28 with $1.8 billion.

And John Van Lieshout, a Dutch immigrant who arrived in Brisbane as a 14-year-old unable to speak English and went on to build the Super A-Mart furniture chain, is ranked number 35.

His fortune is put at $1.6 ­billion.

The minimum needed to make this year's top 50 was $US700 million ($907 million), up from $US500 million ($648 million) last year.