Springfield councillor on board to fight show cause notice

Ipswich City Council is at the centre of a scandal.

SPRINGFIELD'S David Morrison has ­vowed to fight for the Ipswich City Council's position in local ­government.

It comes as the beleaguered council was given 21 days last week to argue why it should not be dissolved.

Cr Morrison (division 1) pledged his loyalty to the council-in-crisis.

However, he stopped short of defending Andrew Antoniolli, Ipswich's second mayor charged by the state corruption watchdog.

Fraud charges against Cr Antoniolli - which he will defend - sparked a week of turmoil for the council in which the State Government threatened to send in ­administrators.

Cr Morrison said talk of Cr Antoniolli's resignation was premature, but agreed with him standing down.

In total, 12 people are ­facing a total of 66 charges laid by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission during its ­Ipswich investigation.

Andrew Antoniolli is the second Ipswich Mayor to be charged by the CCC.

Cr Morrison has lived in Camira for 40 years and been with the council for 18.

He was saddened to now leave his future in the hands of the State Government and not his local ­constituents.

"The State Government will be making the decision as to whether I have this role in the coming weeks," he told Springfield News.

"Each councillor has a passion to serve their division and was elected by their division in 2016.

"It would be ideal if their division decided whether they remain or not in 2020.

"Ipswich City is in a very sound position and has a very exciting future."

Councillor Sheila Ireland (Division 9) did not respond to Springfield News questions, instead publishing Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt's ­public statement on her ­social media.

Ipswich councillor Sheila Ireland leaves the council offices. Pic Peter Wallis

Mr Wendt confirmed the council would lodge a show cause submission to the State Government to prevent administration.

"We must be very careful - for the sake of democracy - that representation of the people is not taken away as a measure to justify the expense of a very long investigation," he said.

"While we acknowledge that the CCC has laid multiple charges ... it must be stressed that nobody has yet been found guilty of anything."

On Monday, nearly 900 people had signed an online petition indicating that they had lost confidence in the council.

The petition will be submitted to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe after May 10.

Ipswich acting mayor Wayne Wendt addresses the media at the council offices. Pic Peter Wallis

What now?

If councillors are not able to show cause why they should continue in their role their roles would be replaced by either one administrator, or a panel of administrators.

Regardless of the outcome, the day-to-day services of council are not affected.

Council employs about 1200 staff and all general operations will continue as normal.