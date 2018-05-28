Station upgrade too slow for passenger growth

PASSENGER growth at Springfield Central station supports public transport expert Robert Dow's assertion that its new 650-space carpark would likely be full within a day.

The $44 million park 'n' ride would boost parking from 500 spaces to 1100.

Last year, 1175 passengers boarded a train at Springfield Central station.

This accounted for 12 per cent yearly growth and a 60 per cent surge on 2014 figures.

On average, passenger numbers have grown 16 per cent annually since the station opened in December 2013.

With this considered, more than 1300 passengers can be expected by the end of this year.

It is not yet known when the carpark would be operational.

Overflow car parking next to Springfield Central Train station. Picture: Richard Walker

State Labor MP for Jordan Charis Mullen campaigned for the station parking upgrade and said build dates would be confirmed following detailed design of the park 'n' ride.

She could not yet confirm if the build would allow additional storeys in the future to meet the growing demand.

Springfield News reported earlier that a site had been selected for a new multi-level carpark that would provide 1100 spaces at a site southeast of the station.

Rail back on Track's Robert Dow. Picture: Peter Cronin

Rail Back on Track co-ordinator Robert Dow said Queensland Rail trains could seat about 1000 passengers, and ­providing parking for "only one train full" was not adequate.

"Either we turn the whole suburb into a parking lot or we be a little more sensible and provide better access to active transport - protected bicycle and pedestrians pathways - and better feeder buses," he said.