New library now a certainty, building to start early 2018

DELIVERY of a new library at Springfield Central is now a certainty after the Ipswich City Council authorised its CEO to negotiate a lease for a site at Orion Springfield Central.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully announced the decision yesterday after it went to committee last week and said the new library would be situated off Main Street and about 2,000 square metres in size.

"There is community demand for increased library services in the city's eastern suburbs," Cr Tully said.

"This has been in the wind for a long time as it was a 2016 election promise, so we've been negotiating from last year and hope to see it get started by early 2018.

"This move is in line with the council's key commitment to open a new library at Springfield Central and is an exciting development.

"Once the Springfield development is complete it will have around 86,000 people which is bigger than the city of Rockhampton, so it's time to get this done."

Councillor David Morisson said he too was excited about the announcement and hoped to see the new site embody an array of services and facilities in addition to the traditional library setting.

"I've got no worries in my mind that it will be embraced by the community because the mobile library stop at Orion is the busiest in the city, so there will no doubt be many people looking forward to a permanent, stationary library," Cr Morrison said.

"It would have been good to build sooner but it's better to wait and do something iconic when we have support from other levels of government.

"Once the lease is ready and more funding becomes available, it would be great to build more than a library, I'd even like to see something which offers a small performing arts centre and small art gallery."

Springfield resident Jack Varghese said he was pleased to hear the announcement of the new library as he felt there was a great need for the facility in the region.

"A lot of people have been wondering why there was no library in Springfield because it's a big community of children and students," Mr Varghese said.

"I've been speaking to a lot of parents and students about it, so I'm very happy to hear it was announced this morning.

"There are libraries in neighbouring suburbs, but they're not that easy to access and a library in Springfield would be great.

"Some cities have created 24-hour access to their libraries so being a post-graduate student myself I would appreciate being able to go there at night to quietly read and study."