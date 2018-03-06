Springfield celebrant makes history at 2018 Mardi Gras

Springfield celebrant Mandi Forrester-Jones was part of a special marriage celebrant float at the 2018 Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Springfield celebrant Mandi Forrester-Jones was part of a special marriage celebrant float at the 2018 Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. ATHA KASTANIAS

IT WAS a moment Springfield's Mandi Forrester-Jones will never forget.

Mrs Forrester-Jones was one of 40 marriage celebrants to take part in the first-ever marriage celebrant float at Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the weekend.

The iconic annual event drew a record crowd of approximately 300,000 and 12,000 participants for its 40 year-anniversary.

Mrs Forrester-Jones said she was extremely proud to have been a part of this year's festival.

"The vibe was amazing and really exciting and the whole thing felt very inclusive,” she said.

"It was my first time to attend the Mardi Gras and at times it was quite emotional, especially when the Original 78'ers float came in.

"They were on a double decker bus and it was special because you have to bear in mind, 40 years ago it was illegal to be homosexual.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We got a big cheer as well because even though we didn't have a particular act, it was clear we were there as allies and supporters and that really came across.”

The 2018 Parade, themed '40 Years of Evolution' involved thousands of LGBTQI people and their champions from across the globe to unite in creative self-expression and a celebration of diversity and equality.

The festival also celebrated the Same-Sex Marriage Bill which was officially passed in Parliament on December 7, 2017 with 61.6 per cent of people voting yes to the new law.