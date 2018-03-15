Springfield business has lots to celebrate

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman and Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with Two Butchers owners Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney.

IT'S only one year young, but Two Butchers has already made a significant mark on the Springfield community.

The Orion Springfield Central butcher shop has just celebrated its first birthday and can already boast a prestigious Sausage King award, as well as Queensland Government Small Business Digital Grant recipient.

Two Butchers co-owner Steve McMeniman and business partner Ken Kearney said while their first year had been a whirlwind, they were proud of what they had achieved so far.

"The idea for the business started three years ago when I was having a BBQ at home and drove around looking for a good butcher and couldn't find one,” Mr McMeniman said.

"We've come a long way since then and while this year has been a steep learning curve, it's taught us a lot and we're really grateful for the support we have received from the Springfield community.

"The Small Business Digital Grant has also been great as it's helped us build our website which was launched in December and allowed for us to secure our marketing lady.”

Two Butchers will hold its official one year birthday celebration on Saturday, March 24 which will include free, family-friendly activities, giveaways and special offers throughout the day.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman visited the Two Butchers store today where she announced the latest round of grants were open for application.

"I am thrilled that this funding will be a welcome boost for small businesses across Queensland to enhance their digital and online operations,” Ms Fentiman said.

"The grants of up to $10,000 will help business owners to work smarter and make the most of online opportunities.”

Queensland small businesses wanting to boost their digital and online presence can now apply for funding of up to $10,000 under the latest round of Small Business Digital Grants.

Applications close on 11 April 2018. For more information including application forms, guidelines, terms and conditions, visit www.business.qld.gov.au/digital.

For more information about the Two Butchers one year birthday celebration visit their Facebook page.