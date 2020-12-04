Springfield boxer looking to attract world attention

'Banging' Benny Kite lands a direct hit on his way to winning the IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight title against Danny Kennedy.

SPRINGFIELD-based boxer “Banging’’ Ben Kite is looking for more global recognition after winning the IBP Pan Pacific Welterweight title.

Kite is on a 13 fight win streak after adding his latest title on Thursday night in Brisbane to his earlier Australian belt.

He is set for a major overseas fight in 2021.

“The world is now on notice,” Kite said, after his 10th round stoppage of skilled veteran Danny Kennedy.

“There’s no doubt I’m the best welterweight in Australia and now the world is on notice that Banging Benny Kite is coming.”

Kite lives in Springfield with his wife Channon and two boys.

Both fighters were bloody and bruised after their 10 round duel at Fortitude Music Hall before Kite floored Kennedy for the second time.