Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEYNOTE: Bob Sharpless from Springfield City Group.
KEYNOTE: Bob Sharpless from Springfield City Group. Rob Williams
Business

Springfield boss reveals secret to securing infrastructure

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Apr 2019 12:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPIRIT of "serial entrepreneurship” has delivered Greater Springfield the major projects other parts of Queensland could only dream of, Bob Sharpless has declared.

The Springfield City Group deputy chairman spoke this week of the plans he and chairman Maha Sinnathamby had to deliver Springfield.

"From an early time, we had an aspiration to do something here that was so much bigger than anyone else could see,” Mr Sharpless said.

"The role of the master developer is absolutely paramount to delivering these outcomes and we have always tried to deliver facilities here that were higher than what people expected and higher than the local standards.”

Mr Sharpless spoke about the effect Greater Springfield had on the growth of Ipswich, with Greater Springfield contributing two out of three new residents to the area since 1991.

The Springfield Rail project, the Centenary Motorway and the Brookwater Golf Course were also what Mr Sharpless described as major game-changers for the area, but which were initially met with resistance.

"The private investment in public infrastructure and Springfield would not be what it is today if we had not taken that on,” he said.

"I want to highlight that these things take a long time and another project that hasn't happened yet but will have a very significant impact on this community is The Reserve at Springfield for the Brisbane Lions.

"Almost 10 years ago, the AFL approached us to see if we would consider designing into our project AFL facilities and the opportunity now to have a sporting team in your community that plays in the biggest national competition in the country is massive.

"We are serial entrepreneurs and there is a history of innovation in this organisation that I have not observed anywhere else.”

futureipswich future ipswich major projects projects springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Driver's 'shocking and disastrous' history

    premium_icon Driver's 'shocking and disastrous' history

    Crime If police grab him behind the wheel any time soon, there would be no saving him from jail.

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:37 AM
    Council considers results of its divisional boundary study

    premium_icon Council considers results of its divisional boundary study

    Council News The council received about 1000 responses to the survey

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:32 AM
    'It's critical': We have one chance to get projects right

    premium_icon 'It's critical': We have one chance to get projects right

    Council News Our essential services are planning for the future population growth

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:18 AM
    New permanent display opens at Workshops Rail Museum

    premium_icon New permanent display opens at Workshops Rail Museum

    News Channel your inner scientist with this new permanent displey

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:00 AM