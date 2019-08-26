Springfield boss back to say thanks to teachers

JUST under 200 teachers at the first school built in Greater Springfield have been told of the important role they play in the region's future.

Woodcrest State College - formerly known as Springfield State School - opened in 1998 and was the first school built in Greater Springfield.

Springfield City Group chairman Maha Sinnathamby was the keynote speaker at the event and spoke about the importance of education for the city, the region and ultimately the nation.

Mr Sinnathamby said he was proud of what Woodcrest State College had achieved in the last 20 years and emphasised the importance of teachers regarding the city's continued success.

"The failure of education is the collapse of this nation; such is the importance of your profession,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"Education is the currency of the future. It is the only currency that cannot be stolen and can be cashed anywhere in the world.

"What we are doing in Greater Springfield with regards to education is an exemplar to the rest of the nation and you should all be proud of your role in creating a unique learning city.”

Woodcrest State College principal Pat Murphy said it was important for staff to hear the story of the area and the valuable contribution they had made to generations of learners.

"I have heard Maha speak a number of times and have been impressed with his vision and his thoughts on the importance of education,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Sinnathamby also acknowledged the college's long-standing administration officer, Janelle Burton, who was instrumental in pioneering for the first school in the area.

Ms Burton moved to Springfield in 1996 and said Mr Sinnathamby's vision for education had always been clear.

"I was the school's first administration officer and still feel a great sense of pride when our Preppy's start their education through to when our Year 12's walk out the door for the last time,” Ms Burton said.

"The campaign to establish a school in Springfield began in 1996 and was personal for me as I had two daughters I drove to Kruger State School each day, which was both time consuming and costly.”