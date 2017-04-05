Nurses helping change stereotypes

RECENT university graduates, 23-year-old Daniel Ryan from Ipswich and 30-year-old Tyler Pertzel from Springfield Lakes are two of four male nurses hired this year as part of the QEII Hospital 2017 Graduate Nurse Program.

The QEII program has hired more male nurses than the national average, with 16.7 per cent of males employed compared to the national average of 10 per cent.

Daniel said QEII Hospital staff were incredibly supportive and receptive to more men coming into the profession.

"I think the culture around gender stereotypes and nursing is changing," he said.

"Nursing is a really interesting industry that offers a rewarding career to anyone who is committed to helping people and making a difference."

Tyler said while more males were studying nursing there was still a large difference in male to female ratios in healthcare facilities.

"There are certainly a lot more males who are studying nursing but there is still a large difference with the number of men on the frontlines," he said.

"Most of the senior nurses and managers are women and that really shows the difference in the generations and how for years nursing wasn't really an option for men."

Both Daniel and Tyler, who also studied at university together, were placed in the Emergency Department and said it was great to have peer-support.

"Even though as nurses, regardless of gender, we all share common interests and motivations I was still hoping there would be another male in the program. So when we had orientation and I saw there were three I was really surprised," Daniel said.

"Daniel and I went to university together and now we are in the same unit. It's great to experience this together and offer one another support and advice," Tyler said.

Since February, 24 nurses joined the QEII Hospital 2017 Graduate Nurse Program.