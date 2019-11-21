Menu
Crime

Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
21st Nov 2019 7:30 AM
A MEDICAL autopsy report on the body of a 54-year-old woman from Springfield Central will take another six months to complete.

The woman died hours after returning to her home from an overseas trip – her husband charged with her murder.

The Crown case received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court today in which Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan, 59, is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy Radhakrishnan at Springfield on July 1. The charge has been labelled a domestic violence offence.

Director of Public Prosecutions legal officer Nicole Schmitt said the forensic pathologist had been spoken too – the only one in Queensland – and told the DPP it would take another six months to finalise.

The bulk of evidence had been completed and provided to the defence legal representatives.

There was also an issue of DNA analysis.

Radhakrishnan did not appear at yesterday’s case mention and remains in custody.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler adjourned the matter to April 22.

The couple is believed to have moved here more than a decade ago from Sri Lanka.

The body of Mrs Radhakrishnan was found at their home in Mountain Bell Lane about 10pm when ambulance officers were called.

