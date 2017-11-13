Springfield AFL players want Lions club

LIFTING SPIRITS: Springfield Aussie Rules players (from left) Grace Ah Young, Shakira Horner and Tyra Pula leap for joy with candidate for Jordan Phil Cutcliffe, Kimberly Rookwood and Luke Playfair of Greater Springfield Sports, and candidate for Jordan Steve Hodgson.

LIFTING SPIRITS: Springfield Aussie Rules players (from left) Grace Ah Young, Shakira Horner and Tyra Pula leap for joy with candidate for Jordan Phil Cutcliffe, Kimberly Rookwood and Luke Playfair of Greater Springfield Sports, and candidate for Jordan Steve Hodgson. David Nielsen

GREATER Springfield AFL players and local politicians are rallying for a commitment to the proposed Brisbane Lions Springfield stadium.

Springfield Storm president Luke Playfair said there currently weren't enough green spaces in the area for the sport and the development would be a great asset to the community.

"I'm extremely happy the Lions have considered Springfield for this project, because it will not only benefit Springfield but also strengthen AFL throughout the wider Ipswich region,” Mr Playfair said.

"A lot of excitement comes from our girls too who are looking forward to hopefully having the opportunity of getting a mentorship and being to be able to watch the AFLW training regimes and to build relationships with the players which would be fantastic for us.”

U15 Springfield Storm co-captain Tyra Pula (15) said the facility would provide more motivation for girls to get involved in the sport.

"To me it brings more opportunities not only for the boys but also for the girls and makes them want to do well and to strive for more,” Miss Pula said.

"I have thought about going professional because it would be an amazing opportunity, but I'm still making up my mind.”

Independent candidates for the seat of Jordan Phil Cutcliffe and Steve Hodgson have also thrown their support behind the campaign.

"If I'm elected I will be using that as leverage to show support for our community and asking the State government to commit to their $15 million dollar promise,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

"It will be great for jobs and for young people and will also contribute to the carpark issue at Springfield Central train station.”

"I think the economic benefits to small business in the area will be phenomenal, plus it's good to promote more female sport, as well as another great facility to bring the community together,” Mr Hodgson said.

Brisbane Lions major projects manager Jake Anson said there was a critical need to secure State Government funding.

"We need this funding so we can deliver it for the 2020 AFL Women's season and it will also create more than 1,000 new jobs in Springfield and the western corridor.”