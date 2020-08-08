Springboard series shows light at end of tunnel

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

WITH our gradual shift to an American style racing format, we are constantly amazed by the statistics that Queensland harness racing churns out.

But, before we trot out examples of that, we should look at the “Springboard” Series Finals for the 2 and 3yo trotters, which were run at Albion Park on July 31.

Two-year-old winner Aldebaran Selena, trained and driven by Ricky Alchin (NSW), led throughout, beating Defensive Guy by four metres. Okanagan was some 18 metres away in third.

While bred in Victoria, Aldebaran Selena has a Queensland connection, with her dam being Yankee Sister, a Clive Palmer product and a half sister to CP’s top mare Cold Sister ($252,000).

There were no surprises in the 3yo division with Aurora, trained by Terry Hancock and driven by Narissa McMullen.

Aurora, by Lucky Chucky, from the Sundon mare, Sheer Illusion now boasts a resume of seven wins from 10 starts, with many more to come.

Both winners were, as they say, “bred in the purple”.

Their progeny should command big money in the sale ring and win big money on the track. There is definitely light at the end of the trotting tunnel in Queensland.

On that subject, the Marburg Pacing Association - thanks to Troy Williams and Darren Reay - have donated a service to My High Expectations USA, $485,000, all but one race won in Australia (one in NZ).

Oldest progeny are yearlings and the three doing “first prep” are said to be good gaited with plenty of brains.

This could be a chance to get a nice juvenile at a “nothing” price.

Tickets in the raffle are just $5 with hopefully 500 runners.

Contact me on 0408 352 478 for tickets.

Taleah’s milestone

IN the stats department, Taleah McMullen became the latest Queensland driver to top 100 wins for the current season.

Rancho Man’s victory at Marburg last Sunday provided the milestone.

Taleah is running second on the concession driver’s list behind the rocketing Angus Garrard. Mind you, when the family gathers at “El Rancho McMullen”, three of the siblings are on a hundred plus this season.

Pete is sitting on 194, Narissa,on 147, and Taleah has sighted the bunny, and is giving chase.

Spare a thought for father John, a good driver in his own right.

Proud as he might be, he put personal ambition aside to foster his kids in the sulky.

He has denied himself the ultimate satisfaction in a sport which requires total focus, long hours and hard physical effort to produce winners.

Honour board

PAR for the course this week on the driver’s board.

Pete MCMullen took honours with seven wins from Narissa McMullen on five.

Trainers were a dead heat, Chantal Turpin and Ron Sallis each responsible for three winners. Most pleasing was just that, with seven performances getting a mention for making the “hobbyist” trainer’s presence felt.

My Ultimate Hell, trained by Wayne Davis. Arts Peregrine (Trent Knack), Amarone (Phil Mitchell), Just One Good One (Lacey Hinze), Jive (Melissa Gillies), Write About Chelsea (Trent Hodges), and Faireachdainn (Mitchell Dawson). Ipswich factor: 27/55.

Albion Park, July 31: Rainbow Delight (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); My Ultimate Hell (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Davis); Feel The Reign (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Aurora (Narissa McMullen for Terry Hancock).

Albion Park, August 1: The Democrat (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Jerosh (Justin Elkins for Mal Charlton).

Marburg, August 2: Write About Chelsea (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Viewbytherock (Megan Gee); Rancho Man (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Miss Mia (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Gotta Moment (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Albion Park, August 4: Havana Magic (Trent Moffat for Kay Crone); Just One Good One (Hayden Barnes for Lacey Hinze); Jive (Pete McMullen for Melissa Gillies); My Mate Pog (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Double Or Nothing (Pete McMullen for Brett Cargill).

Redcliffe, August 5: Elms Creek (Justin Elkins for Ron Sallis); Sword And Shield (Taleah McMullen for Vicki Rasmussen); Go Joe (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Moonlight Butcher (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Mykindoffeeling (Trent Dawson); Amarone (Nathan Dawson for Phil Mitchell).

Redcliffe, August 6: Faireachdainn (Zac Chappenden for Mitchell Dawson); Cam You Feel it (Matt Elkins for Damo Shaw); Arts Peregrine (Angus Garrard for Trent Knack); Donny Jones (Narissa McMullen for Donny Jones).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Saturday night.

R1: box trifecta 2-6-7: Midnight Man (N McMullen)-Mister Brazil (A Garrard)-Culture King (C Geary).

R2: Quinella 3-9: Mohs Em Down (A Garrard) and Deecaesar (S Hewitt).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Subtle Delight (J Elkins) and Cruz (C Geary).

R4: Quinella 5-7: Corsini (S Graham) and Doubledelightbrigade (G Dixon).

R5: Quinella 1-10: Pinup Boy (A Sanderson) and At West Point (D McMullen).

R6: Box trifecta 1-4-8: Buk The System (N Dawson)-Viewbytherock (M Gee)-Pago Pago (P Greig).

R7: Box trifecta 2-7-8: Key Largo (A Sanderson)-Betterthanajeep (A Donohoe)-Hurrikane Ray (S Hewitt).

R8: E/w 4: RocknRoll Dude (P McMullen).

R9: box trifecta 5-6-7: Captain Crusader (R Alchin)-Our Uncle Dan (A Frisby)-Justa Little Bit (J Alchin).

R10: Box trifecta 1-2-10: Justabitlikemum (B Barnes)-The Reaper (Z Chappenden)-Northern Muscle (P Diebert).

R11: Quinella 1-2: Escalera (A Garrard) and Dapper (S Graham).