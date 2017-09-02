26°
News

Spring weekend warming up in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is getting hot, hot, hot.

Spring has sprung and this weekend is at least warm, warm, warm and is a sample for what the city should expect for the warmer seasons ahead.

Highs of up to 26, 30 and 31 degrees are predicted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with toasty overnight temperatures of 11 degrees on Sunday and a slight chance of a shower or storm late in the weekend.

A surface trough from the west will bring windy conditions early next week which, combined with the warmer temperatures, means there is an increasing high fire danger on Monday.

Tuesday will drop down to 27 degrees with fine and sunny conditions throughout the week, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said.

It's well above the September maximum average of 26 degrees.

Topics:  bom ipswich ipswich weather spring

Ipswich Queensland Times
