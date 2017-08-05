Desex your cat before it's too late

ANIMAL Welfare League Queensland (AWLQ) and Ipswich City Council have launched a cooperative campaign to assist Ipswich residents to desex their cats before the spring breeding season.

AWLQ veterinarian Dean Tait wants all cat owners to book in their furry friends as soon as possible.

"People are urged to desex their cats before they might become pregnant at four months of age.

Kittens can be safely desexed from two months and when they are 1kg in weight," he said.

"AWLQ encourages desexing both female and male cats as un-desexed male cats are more likely to receive serious wounds in fights or be hit by a car if out roaming to mate. Desexed animals are generally less likely to go wandering, mark their territory by spraying, or be aggressive.

"Feeding un-desexed cats increases the breeding rate, so it is important to prevent this by ensuring cats are desexed. AWLQ recommends anyone feeding a stray cat too take it to the vet to check for a microchip and ear tattoo, which indicates the cat has been desexed, and may hopefully be reunited with its owner."

Ipswich City Council has contributed funding towards the 2017-2018 cooperative desexing campaign.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said "council recognises the benefits of preventing unwanted animals through its involvement in the cooperative desexing campaign".

Participating Ipswich veterinary clinics include AWLQ West Ipswich Community Vet Clinic, Raceview Vet Surgery, Marburg Veterinary Clinic and also Yamanto Vet Surgery.