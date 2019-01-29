$40m state school has just 55 students

Vihan Juvvala 5, Edie Poke 5, and Harith Al-Zubaidi 5, on their first day of school at brand new Spring Mountain State School. Picture: Lachie Millard

IT MAY have been back to school for more than 830,000 Queensland students but for 55 children they were the first to walk through the gates of the state's newest school in Ipswich's fastest-growing suburb.

Spring Mountain State School opened its doors to Prep through to Year 6 pupils and their families on the first day of school this morning.

Principal Cherie Moore said welcoming students into classrooms was a proud moment for those who have worked over the last six months to get the school off the ground.

"It was a really proud moment to see that we're ready to take these students and their families on a really great learning journey," she said.

Mrs Moore said the school facilities are state-of- the- art.

"We have a beautiful Olympic-sized basketball hall, purpose-built instrumental music rooms, science labs, well-planned working areas for students; in junior areas we have kitchens for classrooms and outdoor learning spaces," she said.

In Prep and years three to four there were 15 students, with 14 in years one to two and 11 in years five to six.

Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said she was pleased to welcome parents and students who have moved from across Queensland and Brisbane to join the school's first intake.

"They're here because it provides the infrastructure that is needed for growing families," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The $40 million facility was one of 10 built under the $1.52 billion Queensland Schools Public Private Partnership.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Minister for Education Grace Grace and Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with prep students Lorelei Hansen and Schaj Dhillon at the brand new Spring Mountain State School. Picture: Lachie Millard

"There are a lot of new preppies starting around our state and congratulations to all of those new students, and of course there's more than 830,000 students going back to school today," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The school has the capacity to cater for 750 students to meet the growing demand in the area.

In 2018 Spring Mountain was one Spring Mountain had one of the state's highest rates of growth at 103 per cent.

State member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said the school was a testament for the work being done to cater for the growth.

She said there are 30 modern classrooms, music and science rooms, a resource centre as well as a large oval for sport and physical education.

Minister for Education Grace Grace said the brand new school had world-class facilities which added to the world-class education in Queensland.

"A bit like me, they [students] didn't sleep to well last night through the excitement of coming to a new school," Ms Grace said.

She welcomed the 560,000 students that will enter public schools and 270,000 pupils in catholic and independent schools.

Ms Grace said the new teachers and staff at Spring Mountain State School would provide "some of the best education they'll get over the years of their schooling."