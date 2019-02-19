Spring into dance

Love to dance at FAD from back: Summer Wood, Emily Whiley, Sienna Warren and Bayley Roylance. Middle: Jess Moore, owner Kristy Morris and Alisha Morgan. Front: Nekoda Snow, Chloe Knight, Ella McIlveen. INSET: Instructor Alisha Morgan launches her routine

Love to dance at FAD from back: Summer Wood, Emily Whiley, Sienna Warren and Bayley Roylance. Middle: Jess Moore, owner Kristy Morris and Alisha Morgan. Front: Nekoda Snow, Chloe Knight, Ella McIlveen. INSET: Instructor Alisha Morgan launches her routine Rob Williams

AFTER 12 years of driving her dance equipment from school hall to school hall, Kristy Morris bit the bullet and has opened her own, custom-built facility near Costco.

Kristy Morris started dancing at age three, and it is all she's known her entire life. Knowing what she wanted, she has a brand-new state of the art facility which includes a timber floor sitting on 1875 springs, all laid by herself and her husband Tony over the summer.

Alisha Morgan from FAD Dance in Bundamba near CostCo. Rob Williams

"We've been looking to do this for about ten years," Mrs Morris said. "We've spent all that time lugging our stuff to Raceview, Silkstone and Kruger State Schools plus St Augustine's College, so we made the decision to go with a new location, offering jazz, tumble, hip hop, cheerleading, and lyrical."

Cheerleading and hip hop continue to grow in popularity every year, and with one room having a dedicated dance floor surface, plus the spring-loaded floor for cheerleading practice, it means that students are lessening the chance of injury.

Chloe Wood jumps for joy at the news FAD Dance has opened the doors in Bundamba near CostCo. Rob Williams

"Having the floor lifted and on springs means that when you're asking girls to do jumps, you can often end up with injuries on hips and ankles, as they are landing on a hard floor," Kristy said. "The response from students and parents has been overwhelmingly positive. Plus, cheerleading is huge now. I don't quite know why it has just exploded in popularity, but students love it. It's insane how many cheerleading competitions are on across the state, and we are already signed up to do six this year."

Going in so close to Costco is already reaping benefits for the mum, who says her two-year-old son will probably get into dance like she did at age three.

Summer Wood comes to grips with the fact that FAD Dance has opened the doors in Bundamba near CostCo. Rob Williams

"I can't wait for Costco to open. The traffic is quite good, we've had lots of enquiries from people passing by and once it opens I'm sure there will be more," she said.

"Cheer & Dance boosts confidence, encourages team work. It's a great discipline plus they have fun and meet new people."

FAD Cheer & Dance is on the corner of Ashburn Road & Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba.