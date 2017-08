STALLHOLDERS and performers are being sought for next month's Pasifika Spring Festival.

The festival will be on September 2, 1-6pm, at Evan Marginson Park in Woogaroo St, Goodna, and is a celebration of diversity in Ipswich.

It will include performances and showcase multicultural cuisine.

Stallholders and performers interested in taking part in Pasifika Spring Festival can register their interest by visiting ipswich.qld.gov.au

Expressions of Interest must be registered by August 21.