Spreading the holiday cheer

HELPING OTHERS: Katrina Kane, from ICYS, and Karen McCoombes, from the Queensland Times. Ashleigh Howarth

EVERY year hundreds of Ipswich families are spending Christmas with no food on the table or presents under their Christmas tree.

Families are struggling to make ends meet on a week to week basis, and the pressure to spend more money during the holiday season can break the bank for those who are already stretching their budget pretty thin.

That is why the Queensland Times and the Ipswich Advertiser have launched their annual Adopt-a-Family appeal early this year, as a way of giving the community more time to help us make the holiday season a joyous occasion for those in our city who are doing it a little tough.

The Adopt-a-Family appeal help provide assistance to people who are facing serious financial hardship or social dislocation, often through no fault of their own. We work closely with a number of organisations in the region including Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYS), Domestic Violence Action Centre, Goodna Youth Service, Ipswich, Housing and Support Services and Mission Australia, just to name a few.

The Adopt-A-Family appeal is your chance to support these members of our local community in the true spirit of Christmas. We invite individuals, businesses, clubs, schools, families and workplaces to join together in making sure everyone around Ipswich has a truly merry Christmas by providing food and gift hampers to your nominated family.

This year, the appeal has a goal of helping 267 Ipswich families.

Katrina Kane from ICYS met with Adopt-a-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes at the Queensland Times for the official launch.

Ms Kane praised the Queensland Times and the Ipswich community for opening their hearts to help some of our most vulnerable residents.

"The Adopt-a-Family appeal is awesome, awesome, awesome," she said.

"It really eases the burden of families worrying about where the food will come from for their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners."

A full list of families who need your help will be printed in the Queensland Times on October 31 and the Ipswich Advertiser on November 1.

To help make the festive season a happy one for others who are struggling, phone Karen on 3817 1786 or send an email to aaf@qt.com.au.