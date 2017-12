Reports are coming in of a man in a red suit riding around West Ipswich on a skateboard.

Dressed in all red, with black boots and a white beard, authorities have advised members of the public to feel free to approach him.

Santa cruising down Brisbane Street in West Ipswich on Wednesday. David Nielsen

He was last seen riding away from West Ipswich on his skateboard towed by several reindeer in the direction of the Ipswich CBD.

If you see this character, please report his presence to the nearest good children, not the naughty ones.