Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SPOTTED: New crocodile sighting in Mary River

Carlie Walker
by
9th Sep 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE sighting has been reported at the Mary River in Tiaro.

The reported sighting happened on August 22, according to the Department of Environment and Science website.

The area is being monitored for further sightings and reports.

The Fraser Coast is within Zone F of the Queensland Crocodile Management.

It is considered an atypical habitat zone as it is an area outside the normal extent for crocodiles.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

Any crocodile found in Zone F is automatically targeted for removal, regardless of size or behaviour.

Members of the public can report crocodile sightings by calling 1300 130 372.

More Stories

crocodile department of environment and science editors picks fraser coast mary river tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Security guard shown gun and told: 'I will kill you'

    premium_icon Security guard shown gun and told: 'I will kill you'

    News Offender had history of robbery, deprivation of liberty and 'tendency toward violence'

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:51 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:33 AM
    CALL OUT: Your chance to start up a container refund point

    premium_icon CALL OUT: Your chance to start up a container refund point

    News Collection points needed across Ipswich for Containers for Change

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:31 AM
    Roaring success: How juniors are reviving the proud Tigers

    premium_icon Roaring success: How juniors are reviving the proud Tigers

    Hockey Kids bolster Easts club's future by dominating Ipswich finals

    • 9th Sep 2019 10:30 AM