Matt Damon was spotted at Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads. Picture: supplied
Celebrity

Spotted: Matt Damon dines at iconic Qld restaurant

by Erin Rietdyk
28th May 2021 2:22 PM
Matt Damon was spotted enjoying lunch at iconic Gold Coast restaurant Rick Shores in Burleigh Heads on Wednesday.

Pictures show Damon dining with a group of about seven at the beachside location previously visited by celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The Hollywood star seems to be settling in well to his new life on Australia's south eastern coast after first arriving in the country in January to work on the upcoming Thor film.

This Gold Coast sighting comes after the America actor visited a domestic violence charity luncheon in Brisbane earlier this month.

Matt Damon was spotted at Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads. Picture: Rhonda Giddey
In May, staff at a Brisbane boutique jewellery store were shocked to learn they had served Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon without even realising.

Matt Damon is temporarily living in New South Wales with wife Luciana Barrosa and is often spotted around town by Byron Bay locals.

Matt Damon was spotted at Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads. Picture: Rhonda Giddey
