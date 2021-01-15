SPOTTED: ‘Elvis’ embarks on head-turning mission

Michael Burrill, from Brookfield, is determined to walk 500km in 100 days while dressed as Elvis Presley in order to raise money for cancer research.

YOU would be forgiven for thinking it was Elvis Presley himself walking through the streets of Ipswich, accompanied by his pet dog.

Sticking to main roads whenever possible and dressed as the King of Rock and Roll, Michael Burrill, from Brookfield, is on a mission to turn heads.

On Monday, Michael set out to achieve a massive goal all in the name of a good cause.

He is determined to walk 500km in 100 days dressed as Elvis to raise money for cancer research.

“My goal is to raise $20,000, which I think I’ll easily do,” Michael said.

After the death of his friend Steve McMeniman of Springfield business Two Butchers, Michael was compelled to do something.

“He was one of my good mates and was younger than me,” he said.

“So I just wanted to raise some money and do a good thing while times are a bit s--t.”

Michael is trying to cover at least 5km a day to stay on track but, at the 30km mark by day four, is already well ahead of schedule.

“It’s just me and the dog, we’re going out every morning at maybe 5am until 6am or 6.30am doing 8-10km a day. I’m trying to smash it out as fast as I can,” he said.

If you see him walking, Michael wants you to honk your horn.

“I’ve had about three or four messages from people who want to get dressed up and join me. I’ve got a guy dressing up as Donald Trump, a guy coming on Saturday dressed up as a chicken, I’ve got a Johnny Cash … And a few people who want to just walk with me.”

Michael’s dog Dixie is awaiting his own Elvis costume to arrive in the mail.

“He’s got his own costume coming from the states – it should be here in the next few days,” he said.

“I’m not over the moon about it because it is better than mine; his is movie quality whereas mine is like a cheap one.”

To sweeten the deal for businesses and encourage them to donate, Michael is offering to hold signs up and advertise while he walks.

“I’m trying to hit up corporates – if they donate $500, I’ll hold their sign or banner for some advertising that’s tax deductible,” he said.

“I’m trying to do whatever I can to hit that $20,000.”

His self-confessed “stunt” is working: already he has raised almost $3,500.

Support Michael and donate money to the Cancer Council through his GoFundMe.

