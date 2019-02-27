Spotlight on builder after university workers injured

USC's Chief Operating Officer Dr Scott Snyder, Hansen Yuncken Queensland State Manager Greg Baumann and Moreton Bay Region Mayor Allan Sutherland inspect the start of construction of the USC Moreton Bay campus at Petrie. The collapse of five workers on the site earlier this month has led the QBCC to require the builder to produce an independent safety audit of its operations.

USC's Chief Operating Officer Dr Scott Snyder, Hansen Yuncken Queensland State Manager Greg Baumann and Moreton Bay Region Mayor Allan Sutherland inspect the start of construction of the USC Moreton Bay campus at Petrie. The collapse of five workers on the site earlier this month has led the QBCC to require the builder to produce an independent safety audit of its operations. USC media

THE collapse of five workers two weeks ago at the University of the Sunshine Coast Moreton Bay campus construction site has seen the Queensland Building and Construction Commission impose strict licensing conditions on one of the country's biggest construction companies.

The conditions require head contractor Hansen Yuncken, which boast a billion dollar business and 100 years of construction experience, to engage an independent certified auditor to undertake an audit of its safety management systems.

The national construction giant has 30 days to provide the QBCC with the safety audit, otherwise it risked further licensing action.

In a 32.7C day on February 13, five workers required medical assistance after collapsing during a concrete pour at the USC Moreton Bay campus construction site.

The USC Moreton Bay campus construction site. Contributed

The QBCC has also imposed licence conditions on form work company Adcon Qld Pty Ltd for its role in the incident.

It immediately issued both companies with notices to provide reasons why conditions should not be imposed. The QBCC found both responded insufficiently.

It said conditions imposed on Hansen Yuncken were also in response to an incident at the QUT Kelvin Grove Campus on January 21 where a worker suffered a dangerous electric shock.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said worker safety needed to be top priority for all licensees.

"It doesn't matter if you run a small company with two employees or a billion dollar business with hundreds of workers, safety at work must be paramount," Mr Bassett said.

"It is the responsibility of employers to provide a safe workplace for their staff.

"The licence that the QBCC gives to a building company involves a general requirement on the licensee to properly run a building and construction business in Queensland.

"The QBCC takes safety breaches seriously and appropriate licensing action will be imposed on licensees, as per our legislative powers.

"We work in close partnership with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and take advice from them during our investigations."

Laws introduced in November 2017 by the Queensland Parliament required licensees to notify the QBCC of any safety incidents on work sites.

"The laws also equipped us with greater powers to take enforcement action against safety breaches," Mr Bassett said.

"We will continue to use the full extent of the law when licensees are found to be operating unsafely, or safety systems are inadequate and immature."

Licensees can notify the QBCC of a safety incident via www.qbcc.qld.gov.au or by calling 139 333.