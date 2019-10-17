Menu
Spot the croc: Stickybeak saltie checks out fishos

by Chris Calcino
17th Oct 2019 11:26 AM
AN INQUISITIVE crocodile has been spotted lurking near fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail as it tries to scope out an easy meal of fish.

Justine Porter saw the 3m-long saltie putting about the river while an angler was sitting on the bottom step of a jetty.

He quickly climbed a few rungs after getting the message.

An inquisitive 3m-long saltwater crocodile has been hanging around fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
An inquisitive 3m-long saltwater crocodile has been hanging around fishermen on the Johnstone River in Innisfail. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

 

The croc cruises around the river mouth all day. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
The croc cruises around the river mouth all day. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

"This is the public jetty near the fish co-op," Mrs Porter said.

"He is just swimming up and down the bank on the town side and checking out the steps every so often.

"At night we can see a second croc on the other banks eyes with the torch."

He has been poking about for days. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
He has been poking about for days. PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

Mrs Porter did not want the reptile removed from the waterway.

She just wanted to make sure residents were being sensible.

"He is happy in his habitat - we just need to be croc wise," she said.

Oh, there he is! PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER
Oh, there he is! PICTURE: JUSTINE PORTER

