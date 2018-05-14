Spot of bother with council workers lands man in court

A BUZZ in the air for the Queen's Baton relay in Ipswich was not all that was buzzing for onlooker Rhyss Bryant who got cheesed off about the parking spot of an Ipswich City Council worker.

His bit of bother saw Bryant slapped with a public nuisance offence and take his turn before Ipswich Magistrates Court. Bryant, 28, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at 9am on March 29.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were at the Workshops Rail Museum for the Queen's Baton relay when Bryant was seen on North St pushing a toddler in a stroller.

He was heard shouting "are you going to make me reverse this f-ing car out of my driveway" at a council workman nearby who was cleaning a street sign.

Police told him to watch his language as there were families and children nearby but Bryant continued with his comments.

A council vehicle was parked partially across a driveway and Bryant walked past the police officers to the council worker and spoke aggressively to him.

Snr Cnst Spargo said Bryant demanded that he move the vehicle, saying what would happen if a Queensland Ambulance wanted to get to him if needed.

However, police believe the vehicle was not blocking his driveway.

Bryant told the officers he was angry and did not respect police as they'd arrested him previously.

Asked by magistrate David Shepherd if he had anything to say, Bryant said: "I'd like to contest 90 per cent of what police said, and see their body camera."

"I asked the person to move three times. I called them f-ing trash".

"There were three cops. Two females, one male.

"One says get away from my face and that I was being aggressive.

"I disagree. If I was being aggressive I'd get a compound cross bow and machete."

He fined Bryant $200, sent to SPER.