Sporty mum keeps fit for kids, playing with Goodna friends

WORKING full-time and with four children, Goodna Sapphires stalwart Renae Kalalo eagerly awaits her Thursday night netball challenges.

When she's not busy as Business Improvement Coordinator for Logan Council, Kalalo is often attending to her kids' high and primary school needs.

"They all play sports so I spend a bit of time coaching my daughter's netball team and watching them all play their sports,'' she said. "We all love it.''

When it's her turn to play, the Sapphires shooter is also in enjoyable company.

"We are all such a great bunch of friends,'' she said preparing for Goodna's latest Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup match against Cornubia Park.

"I have played with a couple of the Sapphires girls for 20 years and still love playing with them.

"It's always fun catching up and playing some nety.''

The Sapphires face Cornubia Park in the next stage of this year's SEQ Cup series having won their three opening games comfortably before a 57-23 win over Underwood last week.

"I thought we all played a great game,'' Kalalo said.

"We played Underwood the week before and made a lot of silly errors and our shooting percentage was lower than normal so it was good to play a stronger game.

"We have had quite a pleasing start to the season with some big wins. We continue to play out our usual rotations and continued to build on our lead.''

Having won two grand finals before finishing runners-up last season, the Sapphires remain one of the teams to beat.

"I would say we are progressing well at this stage,'' Kalalo said.

"Last season seems so long ago but I would say we would be fairly well on par.''

BALANCED APPROACH: Sapphires nurse still providing loyal service

HIGH STANDARDS: Goodna always a force to contend with

HELPFUL BREAK: Time to freshen up helps Sapphires

Kalalo's main role on court is assist in putting goals through the hoop and providing strong defensive support in the shooting circle.

She represented the Queensland Indoor over-30's side in 2019 and was selected in the Australian honorary side.

As for the Sapphires' latest opponents, Kalalo was unsure what to expect under this year's changed playing conditions.

"It's been hard with different pools and with COVID you can't really watch many of the other teams playing as we are restricted on our entry to the netball courts,'' she said.

"Going off previous games against Cornubia they are quite a physical team, in particular in their defence end.

"We just need to play our game and do what we do well.''

Kalalo likes having this year's SEQ Cup format split into two divisions. The Sapphires are in Division 1.

"Last year we played pools and it wasn't really strength based whereas this year the top eight teams are playing off against each other which will make for a more competitive season,'' she said.

Kalalo is happy with her fitness as another season clicks up a gear.

"I hit F45 gym six days a week so my fitness is pretty good,'' she said.

"I have had in the past six months a niggling ankle injury that bothers me from time to time but I managing that as I go.

"Being fit definitely has helped my netball. Also playing with such a great bunch of friends and our coach gives me the confidence to go out and play.''

GAME DAY

QPL SEQ Cup: Thursday (6.30pm) - Goodna Sapphires v Cornubia Park at the Queensland State Netball Centre.