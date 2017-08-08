23°
Sportsbet name top pick for Ipswich mayoral race

8th Aug 2017 12:57 PM

Sportsbet has posted long serving Councillor Paul Tully at the top of betting to replace Paul Pisasale as the Ipswich Mayor.

The online bookmaker has Tully as a $2.00 favourite to wear the Mayoral robes. 

Sitting Councillor Andrew Antoniolli is second favourite, at $3.00.

Peter Robinson ($8.00) and Dallas Klass ($10) are next in betting for the August 19 election.

"Mr Tully is a long serving councillor and lives and breathes Ipswich.

"He's been a politician for almost 40 years and as the acting Mayor he is entitled to be favourite to win the upcoming election,'' said sportsbet.com.au's Will Byrne.

Market courtesy of sportsbet.com.au: Next Ipswich Mayor

  • $2.00 Paul Tully
  • $3.00 Andrew Antoniolli
  • $8.00 Peter Robinson
  • $10 Dallas Klass
  • $17 Gary Duffy
  • $19 Patricia Petersen
  • $21 Jack Paff
  • $26 Paul Rix
  • $26 Brett Morrissey
  • $41 Ken Salter
  • $41 Peter Luxton
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich election 2017 paul tully sportsbet