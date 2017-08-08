Sportsbet name top pick for Ipswich mayoral race

Sportsbet has posted long serving Councillor Paul Tully at the top of betting to replace Paul Pisasale as the Ipswich Mayor.
The online bookmaker has Tully as a $2.00 favourite to wear the Mayoral robes.
Sitting Councillor Andrew Antoniolli is second favourite, at $3.00.
Peter Robinson ($8.00) and Dallas Klass ($10) are next in betting for the August 19 election.
"Mr Tully is a long serving councillor and lives and breathes Ipswich.
"He's been a politician for almost 40 years and as the acting Mayor he is entitled to be favourite to win the upcoming election,'' said sportsbet.com.au's Will Byrne.
Market courtesy of sportsbet.com.au: Next Ipswich Mayor
- $2.00 Paul Tully
- $3.00 Andrew Antoniolli
- $8.00 Peter Robinson
- $10 Dallas Klass
- $17 Gary Duffy
- $19 Patricia Petersen
- $21 Jack Paff
- $26 Paul Rix
- $26 Brett Morrissey
- $41 Ken Salter
- $41 Peter Luxton