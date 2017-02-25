Sportsbet installs LNP as favourites at next election

SPEAKING OUT: Sean Choat agrees with Sportsbet on the LNP being favourite to form government at the next state election, but says the party must learn lessons from the past.

SPORTSBET has the LNP favourites to form government at the next state election but former Ipswich West MP Sean Choat says his party must learn from the mistakes of the past if they do gain office.

Sportsbet has the LNP at $1.67 favourites to form government, the ALP at $2.15 and One Nation at $16. The likely preference deal between One Nation and the LNP, at least in key seats, has bookies favouring the Opposition at this stage.

The most recent Galaxy Poll for primary vote had One Nation on 23%, the LNP 33%, ALP 31% and the Greens at 8%.

Cr Choat, now a Somerset councillor, agreed with Sportsbet's forecast.

"I am no Paul Tully as a tipster, but I do think the LNP will form a minority government and that One Nation will pick up anything from nine to 16 seats,” he said.

"There won't be any formal coalition government with One Nation. (LNP leader Tim Nicholls) has said that and I can't see it happening.

"I don't think the current Premier has done things to pull us up and get things moving economically, which is what people wanted.

"But Annastacia Palaszczuk is steady and people don't get shocked and surprises , and she does listen to people.

"There are people around her who could learn a lesson from her in that regard.”

Cr Choat said that if the LNP does form government, they must learn lessons from the failures of the former Campbell Newman government and not lose touch with its grass roots.

He said "a lot of garbage happened” during the tumultuous years Mr Newman was at the helm.

"From my perspective, if they do form a government I hope they have learned some lessons,” he said.

"I have a lot of confidence in a number of people who are senior in there, (Deputy Leader) Deb Frecklington being one of them.

"She is a very good lady, has her head screwed on and is a very decent person.

"I think there are a lot of others in there who could learn from someone like that who listens to everyday people.”