Sports stars encouraged to score funding support

SPORTY: Young sporting stars from across the Scenic Rim region are encouraged to apply for funding to help with the costs associated with playing sport. FatCamera

YOUNG athletes from across the Scenic Rim region are invited to apply for a $500 Local Sporting Champions grant to support their involvement in sport.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz has called on young sports stars-in-training to apply for the financial assistance to help them achieve their sporting dreams.

"We have some hugely talented young sports people training hard in our local area. But I know the cost of travelling and competing in championships can hit the family budget pretty hard," he said.

"These grants are one way we can support and encourage our young people to work hard and achieve their sporting dreams. That's why I'm inviting young athletes, coaches and officials to apply for a Local Sporting Champions grant in the latest funding round, which closes on June 30.

"These $500 grants provide financial assistance to go towards travel, accommodation, uniforms or equipment when attending endorsed state, national or international championships."

Mr Buchholz said that many budding young local sportspeople had already received support through the program.

"I've met some wonderful young sportspeople so far - their drive and determination is inspiring and it's great that we can help them in a small way with the costs of competitions," Mr Buchholz said.

"The number of Local Sporting Champions grants is limited in each round - and it is important that athletes, coaches and officials apply for the financial support before their event."

For more information about Local Sporting Champions grants and to apply, visit ausport.gov.au/LSC