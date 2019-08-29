Menu
We keep on top of the juniors coverage as well - like the grand final-winning Brothers under-17 team last year.
Sports fans, time is running out on our $5 deal

David Lems
29th Aug 2019 1:30 PM
IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement on the QT's exclusive new livestreaming service.

The junior grand finals on September 14 and senior season deciders on September 15 will be livestreamed on the QT website for footy fans who can't make the games or want to see their favourite clubs chasing season honours.

The livestreamed matches at the North Ipswich Reserve will be high quality, many with commentators, to ensure excellent viewing. We will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

However, time is running out to secure one of the QT's cheapest digital subscriptions. The $5 a month deal for the first three months ends early next week.

Subscribe today at: www.qt.com.au and secure a hot seat to watch the footy finals drama.

