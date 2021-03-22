Sports chasing triple treat after kids lead the way

A Sports bowler prepares to deliver in the Division 1 semi-final against Occasionals at the East Ipswich vigoro grounds. Sports advanced to the grand final with an outright win.

A Sports bowler prepares to deliver in the Division 1 semi-final against Occasionals at the East Ipswich vigoro grounds. Sports advanced to the grand final with an outright win.

WITH two senior grand finals still to play, Sports players, officials and supporters have already enjoyed a memorable celebration.

The Ipswich club's junior team won Sunday's grand final against Wildcats Gold.

The kids celebrated with a trip to the cinema and an association junior break-up presentation.

Sports senior team player Lee Scudds was thrilled for the young players who completed a hugely successful season with a 37 run win.

"They only lost one or two games,'' she said.

The Sports and Wildcats Gold players who contested Sunday's Ipswich junior competition grand final.

With a range of ages from two seven-year-olds to four 13 and 14-year-old players, Scudds said the youngsters had an exciting future in the game.

"It's very good development,'' she said.

Sharing in the cinema and junior break-up experience with the young players capped a wonderful weekend for the club.

Sports first division side beat Occasionals outright in Saturday's semi-final to secure another clash with competition leaders T.C United in the grand final.

Sports are also in the Division 2 grand final where they will play Occasionals on Saturday.

Occasionals beat Wildcats by an innings and 64 runs in their semi-final.

The Division 2 match featured a brilliant 95 (retired) by Trey Darr in Occasionals' impressive 140 (declared) total.

Occasionals youngster Trey Darr scored an impressive 95 not out for his winning Occasionals team in the 2nd Division semi-final. Trey is playing his last season due to being too old next season for the women's competition.

In the first division encounter, Sports' outright win was built on opener Scudds scoring 22 and the tight bowling efforts of Megan Packer and Cassidy Hammond.

Packer (3/12 and 5/23) and Hammond (4/9 and 3/28) restricted Occasionals to 22 and 51 with Sports compiling 71.

Batting action from the Division 1 semi-final won by Sports against Occasionals at the East Ipswich vigoro grounds.

Scudds said her team would need another sizeable total this weekend to have any hope of beating T.C United in the grand final at the East Ipswich grounds.

"We are in a good place,'' Scudds said.

"But we do need to bat quite well. We need to get around 70-80 runs to have a chance to beat T.C because they do have very good batters in their team.''

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich vigoro finals.

1st Division semi-final: Sports 71 & 0 v 4 defeated Occasionals 22 & 51 outright by 11 wickets and two runs.

Sports batting: Lee Scudds 22, Megan Packer 17. Bowling: Megan Packer 3/12 & 5/23, Cassidy Hammond 4/9 & 3/28.

Occasionals batting: Chantel Collie 8, Kelly O'Doherty 6. Bowling: Chantel Collie 3/10, Jess Fox 3/18, Ailsa Martin 2/27.

Grand final: Saturday (1pm) - T.C. United v Sports at the East Ipswich grounds.

2nd Division semi-final: Occasionals 140 (declared) defeated Wildcats 54 & 22 by innings and 64 runs.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 95 retired. Bowling: Rohan Darr 4/8 & 5/6, Julia Chudleigh 2/2.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 26, Rebecca Baartz 15. Bowling: Sara Teasdale 2/31 & one run out, Rebecca Baartz 3/25 & one run out.

Grand final: Saturday (9am) - Sports v Occasionals.

Junior Grand final: Sports 60 & 61 defeated Wildcats Gold 50 & 34 by 37 runs.

Sports batting: Dash Anderson 20 retired, Bailey Whyatt 24 retired, Addison Costello 15.

Bowling: Bailey Whyatt 2/6 & 4/8, Addison Costello 3/9 & 1/5.

Wildcats Gold batting: Dan Kruger 13 & 15, Jon Mitchell 7 Jasmyn Savage 6. Bowling: Lucas Kruger 3/4, Dan Kruger 1/21.