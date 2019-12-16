Sports bowling along in style confident of strong finish

A TC United batter makes a strong connection during Saturday’s first division victory over Occasionals at East Ipswich. Picture: Cordell Richardson

VIGORO: An outright win heading into the Christmas break was just what Sports captain Tracey Scudds wished for given how well her team is progressing.

Last season's runners-ups kept pressure on 2019/20 Ipswich first division competition pacesetters TC United by beating Wildcats at East Ipswich on Saturday.

Although Wildcats were missing some players, Scudds said it was an important six-run outright result with TC United also winning their latest game.

"We're happy with where we are at,'' Scudds said.

"As a captain, in the first half of the season, I always try and test out everyone in terms of the batting and where we are going to put everyone.

"The bowling, I try to give everyone an opportunity.''

With a wealth of bowling talent this season, Scudds said it was pleasing her team continued to keep opponents like defending premiers Wildcats to low scores (35 and 39 on Saturday).

Scudds said she was starting to finalise the best combinations.

Reliable duo Megan Packer and Tanya Whyatt regularly open the bowling attack.

Sports have also been boosted by teenagers Cassidy Hammond, Mia Guthrie and Taurice Anderson performing well in first division, having come up from juniors and second division.

"The whole team can bowl and we've got all these young ones that are good bowlers as well,'' she said.

"When it comes down to the last half of the season, you have decide who you are going to use.

"I feel really confident going into the last half of the season now, with the bowlers anyway. I've got six or seven bowlers I can call on anytime and be really confident how they are going to bowl.

"We have got a lot of variety and in vigoro, it's really important to have variety.''

The senior competition resumes on January 18.

An Occasionals bowler lines up her target during Saturday’s first division match against TC United. Picture: Cordell Richardson

In the other first division match to complete the year, TC United set up its victory with 97 runs. Occasionals could only manage 15 and 63.

Megan Daley led the way with 39.

Anne-Marie Hermann dominated with the ball taking 6/8.

Deanne Lawrie topscored for Occasionals with 31 and Jess Fox toiled hard to take 5/17.