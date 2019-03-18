Sports batters challenged to step up in semi

VIGORO: Senior Sports player Lee Scudds expects Saturday's semi-final could go for four or five hours if T.C United's most dangerous player hits her straps.

That's why Scudds' main priorities are making sure the Sports' batting line-up fires before or after dismissing T.C captain Clare Gillett cheaply.

Ipswich skipper Gillett was leading run scorer at this year's state titles.

"We've won most of our games with T.C this year,'' Scudds said.

"But I wouldn't count them out. They have got a few good batters in there, one being Clare.

"If you don't get her early, we could be fielding for quite a long time.''

Scudds said Sports' batters had to stand up on the East Ipswich fields on Saturday after an inconsistent season in first division.

"We've done quite well but to have any chance we need to bat well,'' she said.

The Sports leader backed her in-form opening bowlers Megan Packer and Tanya Whyatt to make valuable inroads.

The final round of senior fixtures were washed out on Saturday. Scudds said having a weekend off provided mixed blessings.

"We were already second and I don't think we could be relegated down to third,'' she said.

"It didn't bother me but I would have liked to have had the game to prepare for this week.''

Sports finished the regular season on 46 points behind minor premiers Wildcats (63) and ahead of third-placed T.C United (38).

The First Division semi-final is at 1pm.

Sports and T.C United teams are also lining up in Saturday's Second Division semi-final at 9am.

Before those senior games, the Ipswich junior grand final between minor premiers Occasionals and Sports starts at 8am.

State of play

Final junior points: Occasionals 46 (minor premiers), Sports 41, Wildcats 30, T.C. United 23.

Junior semi-final March 16: Sports defeated Wildcats.

Grand final: Saturday (8am) - Sports v Occasionals.

Final 1st Division points: Wildcats 63 (minor premiers), Sports 46, T.C. United 38, Occasionals 23.

Semi-final: Saturday (1pm) - Sports v T.C. United (winner to play Wildcats in grand final on March 30 at 1pm).

Final points for 2nd Division: Wildcats 67.5 (minor premiers), Sports 48, T.C. United 47.5, Occasionals 10.

Semi-final: Saturday (9am) - T.C. United v Sports (winner to play Wildcats in grand final on March 30 at 9am).