Sporting Wheelies host open day

Sporting Wheelies are hosting a community open day and boccia event this afternoon in the Croquet Hall at Queen’s Park.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a game of boccia from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with the regular Monday afternoon program to follow.

Sporting Wheelies program officer Lochlan Thomas said the session aimed to introduce people within the Ipswich region to the organisation and provide them with important information.

“It aims to introduce people to Sporting Wheelies and make them realise there is something out there for them to enjoy on a Monday afternoon,” he said.

Sporting Wheelies Ipswich holds its normal program every Monday, excluding public holidays.

The group caters to anyone with a disability and offers them the chance to take part in a range of games, activities and skill-building exercises.

Wheelchair basketball, goal ball and swimming are just a few of the sports participants can learn.

Sporting wheelies is a non-for-profit organisation formed 12 years ago with the mandate of empowering people with a disability and getting them out in the community.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport similar to lawn bowls, which sees competitors roll six coloured balls in the hope of landing them nearest to the jack and accrue points.