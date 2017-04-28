VIDEO: Sporting legend visits Ipswich school

RIGHT: St Edmund's College principal Diarmuid O'Riordan (left) with former Wallaby and sports presenter Andrew Slack presenting team captains Sebastian Scaroni, Josh McCarroll and Cody Fordham with their jerseys.

FORMER Wallaby skipper and sports news reader Andrew Slack provided some inspiration for the sports stars of tomorrow when he dropped in to visit students at St Edmund's College on Friday.

Mr Slack is an Australian former state and national representative rugby union player who captained the Wallabies in 19 Test matches in between 1984 and 1987.

He made 87 total appearances for Australia between 1978 and 1987.

The sporting great was the also tour captain for the Wallabies' 1984 tour Grand Slam feat.

At St Edmund's College on Friday, Mr Slack presented the school's sporting teams with their jerseys ahead of the start of fixtures at the weekend.

"Obviously sport plays a huge part in the school process and in getting kids together," Mr Slack said.

"I'm sure they are looking forward to a great season."