Sporting heroes chip in for club fundraiser

STAR ATTRACTIONS: Aussie cricket legend Doug Walters and Ipswich rugby league favourite Allan Langer will be guest speakers at a Boonah function.

TWO of Boonah's most popular sporting clubs are in for a special treat this week.

The Fassifern Old Boys and Fassifern Bushrangers cricket team will welcome Australian cricket icon Doug Walters and Ipswich rugby league half-back legend Allan Langer as guest speakers for a special fundraising dinner.

The Bushrangers are already on a high, coming off two premiership wins earlier this year.

The event, to be held at Simon's Tavern in Boonah, will raise vital funds for both clubs.

Both guests will undoubtedly have some great stories to tell.

Walters was known as a brilliant attacking batsman and a true "ocker” of Australian sport.

He made a brilliant century on his test debut at the Gabba in 1965 against England, scoring another ton in his second test.

He would have toured South Africa in 1966-67 if not for being conscripted for two years of National Service training. It wasn't until 1968 that he returned to the test arena.

A product of Ipswich, Langer controversially debuted for Queensland in the State of Origin in 1987, immediately making an impact and going on to be one of the best half-backs of his era.

Tickets to the April 28 dinner are available at $50. Phone the tavern on 54631007.