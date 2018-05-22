Sport fields up for hire from 2019

EXPRESSIONS of interest will be called for community groups to utilise the newly-built Providence Sports Fields.

The new facilities are being developed in South Ripley and the Ipswich City Council anticipates they will be available for use for the 2019 winter season.

It has called for community sporting groups to lodge an expression of interest about using the fields on a seasonal permit.

Two rectangular fields overlayed with one oval, space for a three-turf wicket block, lighting and a 100-space car park will be built in stage one.

The site has also been touted as a future major sports complex for the city.

Construction of further facilities including clubhouse and change rooms facilities, turf wicket block, additional fields and sports courts with lighting and additional car parking will be subject to securing appropriate funding in future capital works programs.

Councillor Sheila Ireland also questioned whether a storage facility should be constructed on the site.

A formal name for the sporting fields will also be discussed, with some councillors referring to it as the South Ripley Sports Complex.

