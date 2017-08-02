Spooky fun on show in Bundamba

THE spotlight will be on students from Bundamba State Secondary College this weekend as they present the Addams Family Musical.

The beloved characters of Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley and Wednesday Addams, along with Uncle Fester, Lurch and Cousin Itt, will be brought to life on stage this Friday and Saturday night by the school's cast.

The show features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

The school hosted a free matinee performance of The Addams Family musical. David Nielsen

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before; keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Bundamba State Secondary College head of department for the arts Shaun Cassidy said the cast were well prepared after months of rehearsals.

"The roles were open to all students in the school who were interested in auditioning,” he said.

"We then began rehearsing in February every week. As it came closer to the shows, we began rehearsing every weekend and every Wednesday night.

"In the past fortnight, it has been every day and even some late nights.”

The school hosted a free matinee performance for members of the Bremer River Day Club on Tuesday morning.

Sandra Harle was in the audience, and loved the show.

"I think the show is really marvellous,” she said.

"The show is very witty and relatable to the audience.

"I think the cast were enjoying what they were doing, and so were we as observers.

"We really appreciate all the work that has gone on behind the stage, as well as all the scenes on the stage.

"I would recommend the community come along and support the adults of tomorrow.”

The show will be performed this Friday and Saturday night. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets are $7 a person. Phone the school on 3816 6333 to book.