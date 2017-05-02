New addition to Springfield Markets

Choice Kai serves up authentic Maori kai (food) and will join the Springfield Markets for the first time this week.

SPRINGFIELD is set to receive yet another exciting food retailer with the introduction of Choice Kai to the Springfield Markets.

One of the latest additions to the monthly markets, Choice Kai will debut this Friday night and serve up its authentic Kiwi/Maori food including popular creamed paua, hangi and fry bread.

Choice Kai Owners Janine Walford and Jim Mahara said they were excited about coming to Springfield and look forward to sharing their food with the people of this region, particularly given its large Kiwi population.

"We've been operating since June last year and the response from people so far has been really positive," Ms Walford said.

The traditional Maori hangi is also on the menu at Choice Kai.

"We actually started out as a separate business called The Calamari Kid, but the market we were attending at the time had a lot of Kiwi food and once some of those other stores disappeared, we started adding it to our menu and it just grew from there.

"It's not just Kiwis that buy our food either, it's all kinds of people and we like to usually give people a little taste test too so they can try it out first."

Lovers of sea urchin or "Kina” can get their fix at Choice Kai.

Originally from New Zealand, Mr Mahara said he learned to cook authentic Maori food by watching his mother cook for the family and hoped to give people a bit of taste from home through his cooking.

"The food is more or less what we've been brought up on and I want to give that message back, that where the taste you had when you were a child, it just puts a smile on your face," he said.

"I've noticed there has been an expansion of Maori food lately and that a lot of people see a need for it now.

Choice Kai's most popular dish, creamed Paua on fry bread.

"Our most popular dish is definitely the creamed paua on fry bread which is basically minced abalone, it's just green because the paua feed on different food in New Zealand."

For more information about Choice Kai visit their Facebook page.