SPO1LT Sarah in love with her new number plates

The Goodingham family from North Tivoli love their personalised number plates. Sarah and Dean with kids Jaxson and Chloe

The Goodingham family from North Tivoli love their personalised number plates. Sarah and Dean with kids Jaxson and Chloe Rob Williams

SARAH Goodingham is SPO1LT and she's not shy about it.

The 32-year-old retail professional's husband Dean gifted her the personalised number plates five years ago and ever since she's been fielding strangers' offers to buy them from her.

"I wouldn't sell them,” Sarah said.

Sarah is one of 5253 Ipswich region residents who in the past year have personalised their vehicle with unique number plates.

They cost from $165 to $3300 and the region is home to a wide array of unique registrations including these beauties: 05WIG, I MEJAG, CAKE55, I WAVEZ, GAL165 and WOO76.

For some people personalised plates are like chips - you can't have just one.

And Sarah and her family are prime examples of that.

Sarah also owns MYTUFFY, which is on the family's XT Ford, and NOTWELL, which is on Dean's XV Suburu ute.

"He got that after his buck's party when all his mates chipped in and got it for him for a present,” Sarah said.

"I don't know why they chose those words.

"MYTUFFY was chosen because the XT Ford is a tough type of car.”

Personalised Plates Queensland managing director Jemma Elder said more than 750,000 Queenslanders owned personalised plates.

Ms Elder said vehicle owners were happy to spend big on them because they were a "fun and creative way” to express themselves.

"A lot of people are very proud of their vehicles and it's a way for them to express themselves and their passion for their cars and to complement the look of their car.”

While most people opt for letter and number combinations that will not offend, there are some motorists who like to push the envelope and choose plates that are not appropriate for our roads.

"We work very closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads who provide very strict guidelines to adhere to,” Ms Elder said.

"We run every plate against the very strict assessment criteria to ensure they are clean and that they are appropriate for display.”

While PPQ sells the unique regos on more than 250 types of plates and designs, it's the DTMR that produces the finished plate.

NewsRegional