Splendour’s massive 2020 line-up revealed
Tyler the Creator and Flume will headline the nation's favourite music festival, Splendour in the Grass.
The American rapper and Aussie household name spearhead a mammoth line-up to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary, including The Strokes, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals and homegrown favourites like Midnight Oil and Lime Cordiale.
While attendees usually have to wait until April to see who'll be gracing the Byron stage come July, organisers dropped this year's bill early.
The festival kicks off this year on Friday, July 24 and finishes up on Sunday, July 26 at the North Byron Parklands.
SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS 2020 FULL LINE-UP
Flume (only Aus show)
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont Live
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
100
Adrian Eagle
Alex The Astronaut
Alice Ivy
Andy Golledge
The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground's Loaded
Bad//Dreems
Baker Boy
Banoffee
Benee
The Big Moon
Brame & Hamo
Bruno Major
Charlie Collins
Cry Club
Cub Sport
Dillon Francis
DMA'S
Dom Dolla
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Fazerdaze
G Flip
George Alice
Georgia
Gerry Cinnamon
Greentea Peng
Grinspoon
Grouplove
Gryffin
Hooligan Hefs
Idles
Illy
Inhaler
Jack Garratt
Jack River
Jarreau Vandal
Joy Crookes
JPEGMAFIA
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
The Jungle Giants
King Krule
King Princess
Kllo
The Lazy Eyes
Lex Deluxe
Lillie Mae
Lime Cordiale
Mako Road
Mall Grab
Memphis LK
Methyl Ethel
Mickey Kojak
Miiesha
Mildlife
Miss June
Mo'Ju (fka Mojo Juju)
Muna
Northeast Party House
Oliver Tree
Petit Biscuit
Pink Matter
PUP
Rolling Blackouts CF
Ruel
Sampa The Great
Shaed
Shannon & The Clams
Sly Withers
Sofi Tukker
The Soul Movers
Starcrawler
Stella Donnelly
Stevan
Still Woozy
Surfaces
Thelma Plum
Tierra Whack
Tim Minchin
Triple One
Wallows
triple j Unearthed winners
Plus Mix-Up DJs
Dena Amy
Jordan Brando
Luen
Aywy
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
AK Sports
Sauti Systems
Moktar
Carolina Gasolina
TICKETS
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday, February 27 at 9am AEST via Moshtix.
If you're in New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT or Tasmania, that means you'll need to be ready at 10am. For those in South Australia, it'll be 9:30am; in the Northern Territory, it'll be 8:30am, and if you're in Western Australia, it'll be an early start at 7am.