Spitter's threat to slash throats, kill police

SPITTING at Ipswich police officers and threats to kill shopping centre security officers have led a troublesome Braydon Reeks back before court.

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Reeks faced charges from two incidents.

Braydon Wayne Reeks, 26, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance, trespass, and assaulting police.

Prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said police were at Ipswich rail station at 8.50pm on July 22 when they heard of a disturbance in Bell St.

Reeks was seen near another male who told police Reeks was given a cigarette then demanded another, yelling and swearing at him. Intoxicated Reeks spat at one officer but the saliva missed and hit a seat.

In the second incident, Constable Shelton said police were called to Riverlink shopping centre at 11pm after security guards saw Reeks drinking from a wine bladder.

Reeks was threatening and aggressive towards the guards, saying he had a piece of glass and would slash their throats.

He used his fingers like a gun.

Reeks was arrested on the bridge, telling police he would kill them and find the guards and kill them.

He had an alcohol reading of .221. Reeks, who'd spent 19 days in custody, was sentenced to six months' jail. He was released to parole.