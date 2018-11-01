Spitter writes apology to policewoman, security guard

A DISTRESSED man escorted to Ipswich Hospital was apparently spooked by a security guard when he spat on the guard and a policewoman.

The man's defence lawyer Craig Eberhardt this week told an Ipswich court his client was delusional and thought the security officer wanted to fight him.

When he was pushed up against a wall with the officer's forearm across his throat, he spat.

His actions were described as reckless but not intentional when the case went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The man, 31, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer; serious assault of a public officer; and causing a public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police were called to a house in Brassall by one of the man's family members. He was taken to the hospital and became agitated, yelling that he wanted to leave.

There had been a sound of the man clearing his throat before spit landed on the face, head and police cap of a female officer.

The security officer tried to restrain the man and he again spat, hitting the security officer's arm.

Mr Eberhardt said his client had since written a letter of apology.

"He was studying to be a paramedic at the time," Mr Eberhardt said.

"He is appalled by his own behaviour.

"The two female police officers should be commended for the compassion they displayed."

He said the assaults were in the context that he was a very distressed person.

Magistrate David Shepherd took into account the underlying mental health issues saying jail would likely have a significant adverse effect.

He sentenced the man to a six months' jail, suspended for 18 months, with an 18-month probation order.

If you or someone you love needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.