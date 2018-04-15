Spiteful words unnecessary

I FOUND the attacks on the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony most unnecessary.

The LNP's Jarrod Bleijie joined the bully-boy chorus line in his attack on Katie Noonan, the musical director of the Commonwealth Games ceremonies.

I write this as someone who doesn't know Katie personally, but as someone who was a volunteer cast member in the Opening Ceremony (the Technicolour Love segment).

The attacks on the Opening Ceremony sent the wrong message to the rest of the world, that we are a nation of bullies.

I am proud to have been involved in the Opening Ceremony as a volunteer cast member. I had a remarkable experience and it's a time I will remember for ever.

I auditioned because I wanted to be part of something great, to show-off the country I'm so proud of and to give back to the community that has given me so much.

I'm 55 years old, I have multiple sclerosis and I'm five years clear of melanoma. As morbid as this sounds, I won't get another opportunity like this in my lifetime.

There were days where I was so fatigued I didn't think I could get out of bed to rehearse, but I pushed through the fatigue barrier and didn't miss one.

What people in the stadium didn't hear was the excited roar of cheering and the high fives from all of us as every performer walked to the stadium for their segment.

It's time to get over the petty jealousies, stop the bullying. Too many people are getting hurt and it's hurting our great nation.

I am left with the happiest of memories and many stories to share with my grandchildren - this is what being part of a big event such as the Commonwealth Games is about for me - the achievements, the connections, the stories, the memories.

JULIE-ANNE ASHLEY

Flinders View